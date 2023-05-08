Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 364,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 8,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.20. 5,737,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,560,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

