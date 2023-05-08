Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

Landstar System Price Performance

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.61. 25,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,803. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

