Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 196,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

