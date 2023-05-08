Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of California Resources worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 162,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

