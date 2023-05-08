Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,400 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 70,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

DGX traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $135.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

