Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$38.50

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.
H has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.28.
Hydro One Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 308,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,146. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$30.87 and a 52 week high of C$40.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.75.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
