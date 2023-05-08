Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$38.50

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.28.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 308,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,146. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$30.87 and a 52 week high of C$40.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.75.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7222222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

