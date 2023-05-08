iA Financial (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.19 per share for the quarter.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$88.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.44. The company has a market cap of C$9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
