ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.95 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $229.95 million and $13.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,340,102 coins and its circulating supply is 956,340,276 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,324,325.263269 with 956,324,527.4705864 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25098508 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,589,853.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.