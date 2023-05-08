Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 758,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 448,742 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

About Imperial Oil



Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Featured Stories

