Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Incyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

