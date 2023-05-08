Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Ingevity Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $60.57 on Friday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ingevity by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 433,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingevity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ingevity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

