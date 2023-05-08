Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$13.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.48 and a 52 week high of C$20.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

