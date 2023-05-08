Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £173.12 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller purchased 541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £173.12 ($216.29).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Tim Weller purchased 467 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £172.79 ($215.88).

On Monday, February 6th, Tim Weller purchased 597 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £173.13 ($216.30).

Capita Price Performance

LON CPI opened at GBX 33.34 ($0.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.65. The company has a market capitalization of £560.11 million, a PE ratio of 833.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.84. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Capita

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.60) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.52).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

