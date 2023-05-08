Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £173.12 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller purchased 541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £173.12 ($216.29).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Tim Weller purchased 467 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £172.79 ($215.88).
- On Monday, February 6th, Tim Weller purchased 597 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £173.13 ($216.30).
LON CPI opened at GBX 33.34 ($0.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.65. The company has a market capitalization of £560.11 million, a PE ratio of 833.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.84. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56).
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
