Insider Buying: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Purchases 34,418 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

