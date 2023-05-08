Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Acquires 1,127 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) Director George P. Joyce bought 1,127 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $14,684.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,794.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

