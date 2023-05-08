Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.62. 6,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,600. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $16,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

