Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $349.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.90 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0-$0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

INTA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. 268,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,832. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at $172,872,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $613,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 506,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,846.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,442 shares of company stock worth $18,869,256. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

