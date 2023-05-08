Intellicheck (IDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

