Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 765 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $188.36. 3,768,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,052. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

