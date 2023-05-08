Interactive Financial Advisors Buys 795 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,985,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.33. 38,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.35. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

