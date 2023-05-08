Interactive Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 136,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

