Interactive Financial Advisors Has $411,000 Stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,448. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.