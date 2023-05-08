Interactive Financial Advisors Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 301,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 203,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 568,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 263,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

