Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 82 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 1.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.05. 6,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,329. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $353.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.01 and a 200-day moving average of $307.73.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

