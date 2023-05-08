InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.56 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.19-1.29 EPS.

IDCC traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 975,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

