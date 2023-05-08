InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.56 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.19-1.29 EPS.

InterDigital Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 975,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,223. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,434.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 242.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

