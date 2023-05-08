InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.56 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.19-1.29 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDCC. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $7.36 on Friday, reaching $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,223. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,160 shares of company stock worth $1,774,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

