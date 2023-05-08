International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.59. 2,481,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

