Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.33 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $47.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00019323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00038446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,403,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,899,510 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.