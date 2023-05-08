InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $16.34 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $414.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,055. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day moving average of $399.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

