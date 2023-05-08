InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,260,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $54.94.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

