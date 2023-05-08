InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.37. 3,046,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,476,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

