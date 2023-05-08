InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,580,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26,353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,515,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 279,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,571. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.