InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $5.20 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.15. 817,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.