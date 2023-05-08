Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 172,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 181,161 shares.The stock last traded at $46.93 and had previously closed at $47.11.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 580,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.