Investors Purchase High Volume of Itron Call Options (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,379 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the average daily volume of 167 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 37,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITRI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.13. 95,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

