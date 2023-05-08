IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000. Ball comprises 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after buying an additional 1,770,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 678,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,447. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

