IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 173.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 97.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NTCT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $29.52. 95,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

