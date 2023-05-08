IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

AXP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 872,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,512. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

