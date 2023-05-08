IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.54. 2,307,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day moving average is $171.70. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.