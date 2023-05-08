IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 222,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

