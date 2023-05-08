IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,626 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 187,090 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.17. 251,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,388. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

