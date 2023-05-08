IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $7.02 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $441.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

