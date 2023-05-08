IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.17% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMBP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,968. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.