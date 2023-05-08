IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 17,741 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,694 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,176,075,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 324,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,273. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.