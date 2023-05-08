IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 million-$15.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.35 EPS.

IRadimed Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.82. 65,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,157. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.06.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IRadimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,158,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $368,943.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,416,536.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,247 shares of company stock worth $4,035,287. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

