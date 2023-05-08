iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.