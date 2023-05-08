iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Boosted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.75. 9,433,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,222,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

