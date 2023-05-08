iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVGet Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $24,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.40. 38,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,721. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

