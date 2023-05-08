iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13,366.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IJH traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 259,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

